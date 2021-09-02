Audiences welcome

UCSB Arts & Lectures announces in-person programming for 2021-22

Ashley Wheater, the Mary B. Galvin artistic director of The Joffrey Ballet, stands with the Miller McCune Executive Director Celesta M. Billeci during the Season Reveal Party Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. The Joffrey Ballet is scheduled to perform May 11 and 12 during the Arts and Lectures season.

After a pandemic-caused stint of virtual programming, UCSB Arts & Lectures is ready to take the stage again for live audiences.

Arts & Lectures this week announced its 2021-22 season, which features everyone from the Joffrey Ballet to jazz great Wynton Marsalis and his Jazz at Lincoln Center orchestra.

While programs will be in-person again, Arts & Lectures will include virtual programming alternatives.

To see the entire schedule or purchase subscriptions, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.org. You can also call 805-893-3535.

Single-event tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 18.

“The wait is over. Fueled with hope, we give you Arts & Lectures’ 2021-2022 season of performances, lectures and special events,” said Celesta M. Billeci, Arts & Lectures’ Miller McCune executive director in a news release.

The audience at the Arts & Lectures reveal party learns about the Wood Brothers, a roots trio who will perform in October.

Arts & Lectures is stressing that COVID-19 protocols will be followed as audiences return to theaters.

“When we launched our ‘Creating Hope” programming initiative in spring 2021, we stepped forward with programs to bring hope to our campus and community. And we remain deeply committed to this endeavor, as you’ll see reflected in the events throughout the season,” Ms. Billeci said. “We’re conscious that things are rapidly changing, and our wish is to accommodate as much of our community as possible. An at-home live stream option will be available for many events this season for those of you who cannot attend in person.”

UCSB Arts & Lectures announced its programming during an outdoor party Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, where Ashley Wheater, the Mary B. Galvin artistic director of The Joffrey Ballet, addressed media and Arts & Lectures supporters.

The season will start Oct. 10 with a talk by Julián Castro, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

The audience applauds as the 2021-22 season is discussed. It marks a return to in-person programming.

The programming will continue with The Wood Brothers, a roots trio, on Oct. 12; the Danish String Quartet’s “Doppelgänger Project” on Oct. 14 and Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra’s “Fandango on the Wall” with The Villalobs Brothers on Oct. 15.

Environmental activist Paul Hawken will discuss “Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation” on Oct. 20.

Arts & Lectures has grouped its concerts into six series, including two new ones: “Justice For All,” which explores inequalities and includes Mr. Castro, and “Soul of America,” which will feature jazz, bluegrass and other American music.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights of the season, series by series. For a complete schedule, see artsandlectures.ucsb.org.

The Dance series will feature performers such as Ballet Hispánico, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Joffrey Ballet.

Performers in the Classical Great series will vary from violinist Joshua Bell to Grammy-winning Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov.

The Speaking with Pico series will feature author Pico Iyer talking with various guests.

The “Soul of America” series will feature everyone from jazz great Wynton Marsalis and his Jazz at Lincoln Center orchestra to Grammy-nominated, alternative rock powerhouse Amythyst Kiah. Other bands include My Bluegrass Heart and bluegrass quintet Punch Brothers.

Author Pico Iyer will talk with various people during the Speaking with Pico series. Among his guests are Vjiay Gupta, co-founder of the Skid Row Arts Alliance, and novelist Elizabeth Strout.

The Danish String Quartet and a pair of siblings, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, and pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, are featured in the Chamber Arts series.

Besides Mr. Castro, the “Justice for All” series will feature speakers such as Cathy Park Hong, an award-winning poet; John Leguizamo, a Tony- and Emmy-winning star; and Roxanne Gray, an author and social commentator.

Also on the stage this season will be Michael Steele, the former Republican National Committee chair; humorist David Sedaris; and photographer and filmmaker Ami Vitale. They’re among the various individuals in “non-fixed series” events.

