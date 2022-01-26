Auditions planned for ‘The Wolves’

SANTA BARBARA — The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College will hold auditions for “The Wolves,” from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 1 and 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at the college’s Jurkowitz Theatre, 721 Cliff Drive.

Auditions are by appointment or can also be submitted at www.theatregroupsbcc.com/auditions. Callbacks will be 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8. Rehearsals will start Feb. 14, with performances set for April 6-23.

The play was written by Sarah DeLappe, and Sara Rademacher is directing the City College production.

In this contemporary slice-of-life play, The Wolves, a girls’ indoor soccer team, practice drills as they prepare for a succession of games. As they warm up and talk about life, the girls navigate the politics of their personal lives as well as that of the larger world.

The play contains adult language and material.

The Theatre Group at SBCC is seeking nine young women and one older woman. Actors of all races and ethnicities are encouraged to audition. All of the roles except Soccer Mom require a high level of physical movement and agility.

N95 masks are required inside the theater unless you are on stage auditioning. When you email for your audition time, you will be asked to provide proof of vaccination.

For audition appointments, contact Christina Frank at cmfrank1@pipeline.sbcc.edu.

For more information, go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com/auditions.

— Dave Mason