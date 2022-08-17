Auditions scheduled for Rodgers and Hammerstein revue

OJAI — The Ojai Performing Arts Theater is seeking strong singers for “A Grand Night for Ojai: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein.”

“It’ll be fun for the small cast of five to sing these great songs, and we want to find the best performers available,” said Joan Kemper, executive director for the Ojai Performing Arts Theater.

Auditions for the revue will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Sonshine Room of the Ojai Presbyterian Church, 304 N. Foothill Rd, Ojai.

Actors are asked to bring sheet music for a song that will demonstrate range and comfort with musical material. Call Stuart Crowner for an audition appointment at 805-646-9277.

The show will run Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at Matilija Auditorium.

For more information, call Stuart Crowner at 805-646-9277 or email stucrowner@gmail.com.

— Marilyn McMahon