Auditor: California using surplus properties for affordable housing

By MADISON HIRNEISEN

THE CENTER SQUARE STAFF REPORTER

(The Center Square) — California officials could use available state property “more effectively” to address the lack of affordable housing, a new report released Tuesday from the California State Auditor concluded.

Tuesday’s report overviewed the result of an audit that examined the management of surplus properties that could be used to develop affordable housing.

In 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that prioritized the use of excess state-owned land for affordable housing development. The order directed the Department of General Services to survey all state-owned property to determine what land is not currently needed by the state and, with the help of the Department of Housing and Community Development, offer those properties a long-term lease for development, according to the auditor’s report.

The latest report from the state auditor found that DGS had identified 92 properties “suitable for affordable housing that it plans to offer for development,” but as of March 2022, only 19 of those properties had been offered.

In its report, auditors determined that DGS should “accelerate” its pace for offering properties for development as the state faces a shortage of affordable housing. Auditors estimated that Gov. Newsom’s executive order has the potential to impact thousands of families across the state, but at the current rate, auditors estimate it will take seven years to make the remaining properties available.

“The rapid creation of affordable housing is critical because more than 1.4 million low-income California renter households lack access to affordable housing,” Acting California State Auditor Michael Tilden said in a letter to governor and lawmakers. “The executive order has proven effective at supporting affordable housing creation — we estimate that it could ultimately provide more than 30,000 units of affordable housing.”

Auditors explained that the 2019 executive order put DGS on an aggressive deadline to complete its review of excess state property — from the middle of January through the end of April 2019. During that time, DGS reviewed more than 44,000 parcels of state property and identified 92 suitable for affordable housing development.

The issue, auditors explained, is that the executive order did not lay out a specific timeline for DGS to offer the properties for affordable housing development.

Madison Hirneisen covers California for The Center Square.