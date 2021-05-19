Audrey Herrera places seventh in FFA speech contest

Audrey Herrera, Future Farmer of America senior at Righetti High School in Santa Maria, placed seventh during the final round of the recent, virtual State FFA Extemporaneous Public Speaking Competition.

Audrey took on the top three regional winners from the five other FFA Regions in California to earn the honor. For this particular competition, students drew a random topic and had 30 minutes to prepare a 4-to-6- minute speech. After the speech, they answered questions from the judges about the topic for two minutes.

“I feel so honored to have participated and represented the Righetti FFA,’’ Audrey said in a news release. “I was a little nervous, but I also felt very prepared thanks to the support I got from my Ag teachers. I am so happy they pushed me to do this, and I wanted to make them proud.”

Audrey researched all areas of agriculture, the environment, education, business and science to prepare for the contest. She also practiced delivering a quality speech every round and articulating her answers to the oral questions afterwards.

“Each part of the Extemporaneous Speaking contest is a challenge in itself and can be very intimidating,’’ said Amy Guerra, agriculture teacher. “Her hard work has paid off from practicing and competing at all levels in order to qualify and earn the right to compete at the state level representing the South Coast Region.’’

Enrique Hernandez placed fourth in the regional contest. Only the top three students in each region moved on to the state finals.

“We would like to congratulate our students who have been competing in these virtual events this year and thank Audrey Herrera for representing the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District’s FFA/ Agriculture programs,’’ Ms. Guerra added. “The winners will then earn the right to represent California at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., in October, where they will compete for national recognition.’’

