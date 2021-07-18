Audubon Board elects new committee members

SANTA BARBARA – The Santa Barbara Audubon Society has elected four new officers and seven new members to its Board for the coming year.

The newly elected SBAS Officers are Janice Levasheff as board president, Briana Sapp as vice president, Chris Mersey as treasurer and Kathleen Boehm as secretary.

In addition, the Board has added several committee chairs to its board. New members include Rob Lindsay, Ron Hirst and Scot Pipkin filling at-large positions; Maureen “Mo” McFadden serving as the Communications Chair; and Emily and Aaron Kreisberg serving as program co-chairs. Sam Franz is also joining the board as the Membership Chair.

Returning board members include Lori Gaskin and Jessie Altstatt as Conservation Co-Chairs; Dorothy Pak is Education Chair and Peter Thompson is Field Trips Chair. Former board members Lee Moldaver and Teresa Fanucchi stepped down this year.

Ms. Levasheff will be succeeding Dolores Pollock as president. Reflecting on the past year, Ms. Pollock said she was pleased with the board’s ability to achieve outreach even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What most struck me is the amount of outreach we (the Board) have achieved even while shut down,” Ms. Pollock said in a statement. “Unable to have our usual in-person events and programs, we achieved a great deal of contact with our public and beyond – all in pursuit of our mission.”

For more information about incoming board members, visit santabarbaraaudubon.org.

— Madison Hirneisen