VENTURA — A.C. Karras will sign his books from 1 to 3 p.m. July 17 at Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

He is the author of books such as “Christ Unto Byzantium” and “Seven Gates to Freedom — Awareness and Consciousness.” He also oversees a website, www.new-byzantium.org.

For more information, call the store at 805-643-3154 or go to bankofbooks.com.

— Dave Mason