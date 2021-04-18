Author, artists to discuss today’s art

COURTESY PHOTO

Author Suzanne Hudson, left, will discuss contemporary painting with artists Christina Quarles and Math Bass during a virtual talk April 30.

Author Suzanne Hudson will discuss modern painting with artists Math Bass and Christina Quarles during a virtual talk set for 5 to 6 p.m. April 30.

The talk will be moderated by curators from the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara. To get free tickets, go to tickets.sbma.net.

Ms. Hudson is a USC associate professor of art history and fine arts. She is featuring Ms. Quarles and Mr. Bass in her upcoming book, “Contemporary Painting.”

Mr. Bass is an interdisciplinary artist whose practice spans across painting, performance, sculpture and video. His art is currently on view at Vielmetter Gallery Los Angeles.

Ms. Quarles is a Los Angeles artist whose work has been displayed nationally and around the world. In 2019, she was the inaugural winner of the Pérez Prize. She currently has solo exhibits at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago and X Museum in Beijing.

— Dave Mason