Author Bonnie Marcus to discuss new book

Bestselling author Bonnie Marcus will be joined by Dr. Lois Frankel for a virtual event hosted by Chaucer’s Books in Santa Barbara.

Among the topics to be discussed will be Ms. Marcus new book “Not Done Yet! How Women Over 50 Regain Their Confidence and Claim Workplace Power” (published by Page Two).

Ms. Marcus said the book is the must-have combination of practical advice, and exercises, accompanied by an extra helping of sass that will inspire readers to beat ageist limitations and take control of their careers. Dr. Frankel, a prominent New York Times bestselling author, will moderate the online event at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

To register for the free program, go to zoom.us/j/94092363772.

Despite advances made by women in the workplace, pay inequity and underrepresentation in top positions are still a reality, according to Ms. Marcus. And, unfortunately, the situation looks worse for older women, who face what acclaimed Ms. Marcus calls “the double whammy of gendered ageism.”

Women over 50 may wonder what they can do to in the face of diminished responsibilities, decreasing visibility and the looming specter of being “aged out.” Ms. Marcus said they can do a lot.

She said older women can keep their jobs, advance their careers and do the work they love ― and defy all the ageist assumptions that suggest otherwise.

