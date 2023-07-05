Author of ‘The Light After Death’ to give talk

SANTA BARBARA — Vincent Tolman, author of “The Light After Death: My Journey To Heaven and Back,” will address a near-death experience group July 12 at the Central Library.

The International Association for Near-Death Studies talk is set for 7 p.m. at the library’s Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. The program is free.

Mr. Tolman said he was found dead at age 25 in the bathroom of a small restaurant and that he remained dead for over a half-hour. He was later revived out of a body bag and woke up three days later from a coma.

The author is an Arlington, Texas, native who grew up in California and Utah.

Those who can’t attend the July 12 talk in person can watch it at some point within 48 hours of the talk and beyond that point at soundcloud.com/iands-santa-barbara.

— Dave Mason