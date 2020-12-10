Author releases book of poems, photos

COURTESY PHOTO

Ojai author Holly Woolson wrote “Wandering Ojai, Poetry & Photographs.”

OJAI — Local author Holly Woolson has released her new book, “Wandering Ojai, Poetry & Photographs.”

Her book features 24 short poems and color photographs that capture the sensual experience of walking through the streets and surrounding hills of Ojai.

A map to local trailheads is also featured in the book.

Ms. Woolson has lived in Ojai since 1996. She created this collection to express her gratitude for nature and share wisdom that comes from paying close attention to it.

There are autographed copies available at Poppies Art and Gifts at 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai. They can also be purchased at poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

The author will sign books at the shop’s Second Sunday Art Market 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, email tireswingstudio@gmail.com.

— Grayce McCormick