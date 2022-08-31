Author to discuss book about Bruce Lee, martial arts icon

COURTESY PHOTOS

Daryl Joji Maeda is the author of “Like Water: A Cultural History of Bruce Lee.” He will lead a virtual discussion of the book at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Chaucer’s Books.



To watch this event via Zoom, click on us06web.zoom.us/j/89514389554. To watch it on YouTube, click on www.youtube.com/channel/UCRVxV4ZOqkmnBj8TvT25NFQ/videos.

Nearly half a century after his tragic death, Bruce Lee remains an inspiring symbol of innovation and determination, with an enduring legacy as the first Asian American global superstar.

An Asian and Asian-American icon of unimaginable stature and influence, Mr. Lee revolutionized the martial arts by combining influences drawn from around the world. Uncommonly determined, physically gifted and artistically brilliant, Mr. Lee rose to fame as part of a wave of transpacific globalization that bridged the nearly 7,000 miles between Hong Kong and California.

“Like Water” unpacks Mr. Lee’s global impact, linking his legendary status as a martial artist, actor and director to his continual traversals across the newly interconnected Asia and America.

Mr. Maeda’s multifaceted account of Mr. Lee’s legacy traces how movements and migrations across the Pacific Ocean structured the cultures Mr. Lee inherited, the milieu he occupied, the martial art he developed, the films he made and the world he left behind.

A unique blend of cultural history and biography, “Like Water’‘ unearths the cultural strands that Mr. Lee intertwined in his rise to a new kind of global stardom. Moving from the gold rush in California and the British occupation of Hong Kong, to the Cold War and the deployment of American troops across Asia, Mr. Maeda builds depth and complexity to this larger-than-life figure. His cultural chronology of Mr. Lee reveals him to be both a product of his time and a harbinger of a more connected future.

Mr. Maeda is dean and vice provost of undergraduate education and professor of ethnic studies at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He is the author of “Chains of Babylon: The Rise of Asian America” and “Rethinking the Asian American Movement.”

