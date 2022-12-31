Author to discuss debut novel during Chaucer’s virtual talk

COURTESY PHOTOS

Iris Yamashita tells the story of a detective trying to solve a murder in a small Alaskan town in “City Under One Roof.”

SANTA BARBARA — Chaucer’s Books will virtually host Oscar-nominated screenwriter Iris Yamashita at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 as she talks about her debut novel “City Under One Roof.”

In this book, a stranded detective tries to solve a murder in a tiny Alaskan town where everyone lives in a single high-rise building.

When a local teenager discovers a severed hand and foot washed up on the shore of the small town of Point Mettier, Alaska, Cara Kennedy is on the case. A detective from Anchorage, she has her own motives for investigating the possible murder in this isolated place, which can be accessed only by a tunnel.

Ms. Yamashita, who received her Oscar nomination for the movie “Letters from Iwo Jima,” has been working in Hollywood for 15 years, developing material for both film and streaming.

She has taught screenwriting at UCLA and is an advocate of women and diversity in the entertainment industry. She has also been a judge and mentor for various film and writing programs, and lives in California.

To watch the discussion on Zoom go to us06web.zoom.us/j/84006664299#success.

To watch it on YouTube, go to youtube.com/channel/UCRVxV4ZOqkmnBj8TvT25NFQ.

— Katherine Zehnder