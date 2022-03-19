Author to discuss her book ‘On Freedom’

COURTESY PHOTO

Author Maggie Nelson explores the concept of freedom in her new book.

SANTA BARBARA — Author Maggie Nelson is returning to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Parallel Stories stories with a reading from and discussion of her book, “On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint.”

The discussion will take place at 5:30 p.m. March 31 at the museum’s Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St.

Ms. Nelson’s book explores the notion of freedom through the lenses of art, sex, drugs and the climate. This is the sequel to her award-winning book, “The Argonauts.”

Tickets cost $5 for museum members and $10 for nonmembers.

To purchase, go to tickets.sbma.net.

— Katherine Zehnder