Author to discuss hiking book

Craig R. Carey will talk about his latest book, “Hiking and Backpacking: Santa Barbara and Ventura,” at 6 p.m. April 22 during a virtual Chaucer’s Books talk.

To participate in the free virtual event, go to zoom.us/j/93354873160.

Published by Wilderness Press, Mr. Carey’s book explores the southern Los Padres National Forest and its waterfalls, sweeping vistas, granite-clad ridges and hot springs. The author discusses the trails above Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Ventura, Ojai, Santa Paula, Fillmore and Piru.

For more information, go to chaucersbooks.com/event/virtual-author-discussion-craig-carey-hiking-and-backpacking-santa-barbara-and-ventura.

— Dave Mason