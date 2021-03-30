Author to discuss ‘Hollywood Eden’

COURTESY PHOTO

“Hollywood Eden” will be discussed during an April 12 Chaucer’s Books talk.

SANTA BARBARA — Music journalist Joel Selvin will discuss his new book “Hollywood Eden: Electric Guitars, Fast Cars and the Myth of the California Paradise” during a virtual talk hosted by Chaucer’s Books.

The program is set for 6 p.m. April 12. To watch the talk, go to zoom.us/j/970892789005.

The book covers everyone from the Beach Boys to the Byrds and the Mamas & Papas. Central to the story is a group of students from the class of 1959 at University High School in West Los Angeles — a class that included Jan & Dean, Nancy Sinatra and future members of the Beach Boys.

For more information, go to www.chaucerbooks.com.

— Dave Mason