Author to discuss ‘Homegrown Hate’



COURTESY PHOTOS

Sara Kamali will discuss her book “Homegrown Hate” during a virtual Chaucer’s Books talk.

Author Sara Kamali will talk about her book “Homegrown Hate” with Coffee With A Black Guy’s James Joyce III during a virtual Chaucer’s Books program at 6 p.m. April 6.

“Homegrown Hate” (University of California Press) compares white nationalists and militant Islamists in the U.S. Ms. Kamali, a scholar and holistic justice activist, examines these Americans’ beliefs, grievances and rationales for violence. And she looks at threats to security in the U.S. and nations around the world.

Ms. Kamali is a Senior Fellow at the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right.

Mr. Joyce is a civil rights activist, social entrepreneur and founder of Coffee with a Black Guy (cwabg.com).

To participate in the free event, click on zoom.us/j/95704531992.

For more information, go to www.chaucersbooks.com.

— Dave Mason