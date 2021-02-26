Author to discuss human evolution

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Daniel E. Lieberman

Chaucer’s Books is holding a virtual author discussion March 11 with Dr. Daniel E. Lieberman, professor and chair of the Department of Human Evolutionary Biology, and Edwin M. Lerner II, professor of biological sciences.

On March 11, the Harvard University professors will discuss Dr. Lieberman’s book, “Exercised: Why Something We Never Evolved To Do is Healthy and Rewarding.”

Dr. Lieberman is a pioneering researcher on the evolution of human physical activity, and in his book, he explores how humans never evolved to exercise — to do voluntary physical activity for the sake of health.

Using his own research and experiences throughout the world, the professor recounts without jargon how and why humans evolved to walk, run, dig and do other necessary and rewarding physical activities while avoiding needless exertion.

Drawing on insights from evolutionary biology and anthropology, Dr. Lieberman suggests how humans can make exercise more enjoyable, rather than shaming and blaming people for avoiding it.

He also tackles the question of whether humans can exercise too much, even as he explains why exercise can reduce humans’ vulnerability to the diseases mostly likely to make them sick and kill them.

The discussion will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on March 11 via Zoom webinar. To attend, visit https://zoom.us/j/91229312298.

— Grayce McCormick