Author to discuss ‘Know My Name’



COURTESY PHOTOS

Chanel Miller, author of “Know My Name,” will be taking part in Chaucer’s Books’ virtual discussion Feb. 11. The book details the trauma she faced following her sexual assault by Brock Turner.

SANTA BARBARA — Author and UCSB alum Chanel Miller will be joining Chaucer’s Books Virtual Author Discussion at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 to discuss her book “Know My Name.”

Ms. Miller’s book is a memoir recounting her sexual assault by Brock Turner in 2015. Ms. Miller recounts the trauma of the assault and the years that followed in the book, which touches on issues in the criminal justice system and illuminates the courage it takes to live through suffering.

“Know My Name,” published in 2019, quickly rose to the top of The New York Times’ bestseller list and was named the best book of 2019 by Time, the Washington Post and NPR.

To join this virtual event, visit www.chaucersbooks.com/event/virtual-author-discussion-chanel-miller-know-my-name.

— Madison Hirneisen