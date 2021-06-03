Author to discuss ‘Not Yo’ Butterfly’



Nobuko Miyamoto will discuss her book “Not Yo’ Butterfly: My Long Song of Relocation, Race, Love, and Revolution” with UCSB professors Diane C. Fujino and George Lipsitz at 7 p.m. June 22.

Chaucer’s Books is hosting the free virtual program. To watch it, go to zoom.us/j/99118141045.

Ms. Miyamoto is an artist, activist and mother. Her book begins with her experiences as a Japanese American child navigating a fearful West Coast during World War II. She later writes about her turn toward activism as an Asian American troubadour with the release of “A Grain of Sand,” considered to be the first Asian American folk album.

Chaucer’s Books noted that Ms. Miyamoto has dedicated herself to creating an antiracist body of work and a blueprint for empathy through community art.

For more information, go to chaucerbooks.com, then click on “Events.”

