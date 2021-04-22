Author to discuss racism

COURTESY PHOTO

Heather McGhee will discuss racism and its costs during a virtual UCSB talk.

Heather McGhee will discuss “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” at 5 p.m. May 4 during a virtual UCSB talk.

Ms. McGhee, an advocate and public policy expert, wrote “The Sum of Us,” which examines the cost of racism for everyone.

She will discuss racism with Dr. Sharon Tettegah, a USCB professor and director of the Center for Black Studies Research. The program will be followed by a Q&A.

Tickets for the program, which is part of UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Race to Justice series, will cost $10 for general admission. Tickets are for UCSB students, but registration is required.

To purchase tickets or register, go to www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or call UCSB at 805-893-3535.

— Dave Mason