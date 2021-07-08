Author to discuss ‘The Devil You Know’



COURTESY PHOTOS

Local author Eileen Horne will discuss her book “The Devil You Know: Stories of Human Cruelty and Compassion” during a Chaucer’s Books virtual talk at 7 p.m. July 27.

To participate in the free Zoom talk, go to zoom.us/j/95417931004.

Ms. Horne, who co-wrote “The Devil You Know” with Dr. Gwen Adshead, will discuss the book with local journalist Matt Kettmann.

Dr. Adshead is one of Britain’s leading forensic psychiatrists and psychotherapists. The book is based on her 30 years’ experience in working with people in prisons and secure hospitals — people who have committed serious offenses.

The book explores the question of what drives people to commit an act of violence.

Ms. Horne is an American author and dramatist who earned her master’s in creative writing at the University of London. She had a long career in Britain as an independent TV drama producer.

She went on to write a mix of historical nonfiction, journalism, Italian translation and several original dramas and literary adaptations, including contributions to a BBC radio drama series about a fictional female forensic psychiatrist.

For more information, go to www.chaucerbooks.com.

— Dave Mason