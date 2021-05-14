Author to discuss therapy book

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Diana Hill’s latest book explores Acceptance and Commitment Therapy.

Dr. Diana Hill, a Santa Barbara psychologist, will discuss her book “ACT Daily Journal: Get Unstuck and Live Fully with Acceptance and Commitment Therapy,” with Dr. Megan Donahue at 7 p.m. May 27.

Chaucer’s Books is hosting the virtual talk.

To view the talk, go to zoom.us/j/91984010952.

Dr. Hill co-wrote “ACT Daily Journal” with Dr. Debbie Sorensen. The book explores the six core processes of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, which includes mindfulness, acceptance and values-based living. “ACT Daily Journal” introduces a seventh process: self-compassion.

The book offers an eight-week program for integrating ACT practices into your daily routines.

For more information, go to www.chaucersbooks.com/event/chaucers-virtual-author-discussion-local-author-dr-diana-hill.

— Dave Mason