Author to sign children’s books at Bank of Books

VENTURA — Bobette Stanbridge, author of the Bunky books, will sign books from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

Ms. Stanbridge got her start in 1974 when she was hired to create a cast of characters to be used for kids’ products. Her Bunky characters first appeared on quilts, pillows, tote bags, shoe bags and T-shirts, accompanied with sayings aimed at children. Initially distributed to top department stores across America, the characters saw their literary debut years later, when Ms. Stanbridge’s daughter suggested they could be more than just illustrations.

The first of Ms. Stanbridge’s Bunky books, “A Joyful Day,” was published in 2008. It was followed by “The Magic Kite,” “The Amazing Piano” and “No Wishy Washy Wishes.” The adventure stories all feature Bunky characters, including additional characters added for each story, and are aimed at lifting kids up and showing them the positive side of life. The books have been sold all over the U.S. and Canada.

Born and raised in L.A., Ms. Stanbridge attended the Art Center College of Design, majoring in advertising illustration. She has two children and two grandchildren and works in real estate.

— Matt Smolensky