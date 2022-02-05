Author to sign ‘Heart Medicine’



COURTESY PHOTOS

Therapist Radhule Weininger discusses emotional and behavioral patterns through the lens of loving awareness in “Heart Medicine.”

Local author Radhule Weininger will sign her book “Heart Medicine” at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St.

Her book is designed to help readers identify their emotional and behavioral patterns through the lens of loving awareness – without self-judgment or blame, learning to hold themselves as they would a dear friend, with space and grace.

Ms. Weininger draws on decades of experience as a therapist and meditation teacher to help readers understand the trauma behind their patterns, then offers 12 steps to work toward healing. Each chapter includes short practices so readers can begin to put the book’s concepts to work for transformation in their own lives.

For more information, go to chaucersbooks.com.

— Dave Mason