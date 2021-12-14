Author to sign ‘Poems of Love’

VENTURA — Vivian Hall will sign her new book, “Poems of Love” (RoseDog Books), from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St.

Ms. Hall is an American writer, journalist and clinical social worker. Her first book, “Miedos,” was published in her native Buenos Aires in 1977.

She came to the U.S. as a correspondent based in New York City, where in 1982 a re-edition of “Miedos” and her second book, “Poemas del Cielo y de la Tierra,” were published.

She has produced, written and hosted various documentaries as well as public service programs for New York broadcast television. She has earned many awards for this work.

As a clinical social worker, Ms. Hall collaborated with New York state to create opportunities for underprivileged youth.

