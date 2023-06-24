Author to sign ‘The Evolution of Dog Training’

SANTA PAULA — Shannon Riley-Coyner, author of “The Evolution of Dog Training: From Choke Chains to Clickers, Uncovering the Secrets of Having a Well-Behaved Dog,” has a book signing July 7 at the Bank of Books in Santa Paula.

The book signing will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the store, 820 E. Main St.

Mrs. Riley-Coyner has been featured on a number of television shows and bestselling lists for her work with dogs.

Mrs. Riley-Coyner spent many years as the head dog trainer for PAWS for Healing, a pet assisted therapy organization. She performed temperament testing and assisted in the training of therapy dogs who visited hospitals, veteran groups, special educational facilities and convalescent homes.

For more information visit her book signing or visit her website at trulyforcefree.com.

-Liam Hibbert