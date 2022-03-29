Author to sign ‘Victim: A Feminist Manifesto from a Fierce Survivor’

VENTURA — Karen Moe will sign her first book, “Victim: A Feminist Manifesto from a Fierce Survivor,” from 1 to 3 p.m. April 30 at Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

Almost 30 years ago, the author was abducted, assaulted and raped.

“Moe uses her trauma to shine a light on how not only violence against women, but all exploitation, is a natural result of patriarchal hierarchy,” Bank of Books said in a news release. “Yes, this is Moe’s story of triumph over violence, but it is also a call-to-action for both men and women.”

Ms. Moe is a writer, art critic, visual and performance artist and feminist activitst. She has degrees in literature and feminist tehory and lives in Mexico City and British Columbia, Canada.

Ms. Moe is donating $1 from each sale of her book to the Ventura County Family Justice Center Foundation.

— Dave Mason