Author to speak at Westmont

MONTECITO — Author Geoffrey Moore, whose work focuses on the market dynamics caused by disruptive innovation, will speak from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Mosher Center for Moral and Ethical Leadership luncheon in the Simmons Center of Westmont’s Global Leadership Center.

His first book, “Crossing the Chasm,” describes challenges start-up companies face as they move to serving mainstream customers. Now in its third edition, the volume has sold more than a million copies.

His most recent work, “Escape Velocity,” examines the difficulties companies face when attempting to drive innovation.

“He is one of the most influential authors that many people have never heard of,” Westmont President Gayle D. Beebe said in a news release. “Though he may not be a household name, he has been extremely impactful in the lives of many entrepreneurs by offering a framework to help their startups be successful.”

A limited number of in-person tickets, which cost $100, are available at westmont.edu/mosher-event.

An on-demand, password-protected livestream of the event will be made available for $25.

For more information, call Westmont at 805-565-7251 or email specialevents@westmont.edu.

