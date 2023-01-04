Author to talk about ‘Magic of Medicine?’

OJAI — Cynthia Louise Grier is coming to the Ojai Library to discuss “Magic or Medicine? Grimoires and Healing Amulets in ‘’The Muse of Freedom: a Cevenoles Sagas Novel.”

Ms. Grier, an Ojai author who writes under the nom de plume Jules Larimore, will discuss her book at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at the library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai.

Set in late Renaissance France, 1695-97, “The Muse of Freedom: a Cevenoles Sagas Novel” is about a young nobleman training as an apothecary as he investigates his Huguenot family’s legacy of secrets and searches for his spiritual identity and the meaning of love. In the Gorges du Tarn, he meets a mystic holy woman who reveals ancient healing mysteries and inspires his quest for freedom.

The story is inspired by the true story of Jean Pierre Bondurant dit Cougoussac.

For more information, contact Ron Solórzano, regional librarian, at 805-218-9146 or ron.solorzano@ventura.org.

— Dave Mason