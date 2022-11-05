Autobiography tells acclaimed photographer’s story in words and pictures

COURTESY PHOTO

If it’s a first edition, this autobiography by acclaimed photographer Richard Avedon could sell for as much as $1,800, according to columnist Elizabeth Stewart.

A reader, J.C., sent me a photo of a book by Richard Avedon, who illustrated his autobiography with his photography. This is Richard Avedon, the great photographer.

There are a few ways of interpreting our world — visual, aural, kinetic, language-based — and they are all symbolic ways of thinking, but high on my list is the visual artist who can think with his eyes.

There are a few artists who changed the way we think about our visual world, and Avedon was one of them. I had the great good fortune to run into two retired models here in Montecito that he had shot, and they had some of his images of them. That guy was something.

My reader J.C. has “An Autobiography by Richard Avedon.”

In an illustration of what you discover about yourself at the age of 13-16, is that if you are lucky enough, you learn how you are going to understand your world — and sometimes you begin to work on that understanding.

I remember tearing apart every room in my mother’s modest house to try to make it more “artistic”’at 13. When I discovered that my language was both written and visual, I had a direction, and I was 13. Likewise, Richard Avedon in his high school years discovered he was good with the visual, and he had a friend who was good with the written part of symbolic language. That friend at his Bronx high school was none other than the renowned, soon-to-become great author, James Baldwin (1923-1987). In later years, Mr. Avedon had a further collaboration with Mr. Baldwin, but not before they tried out their 13-16-year-old powers. After Mr. Avedon and Mr. Baldwin got together in high school and formed the magazine The Magpie in the 1940s, Mr. Baldwin went onto write some of the best loved classics in modern literature: “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” “Giovanni’s Room,” “The Fire Next Time,” “Notes of a Native Son,” “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Nothing Personal.”

Well, he and Richard Avedon formed a friendship that would last through the years.

And that is in the book that J.C. owns — the story of their collaboration, the story of Mr. Avedon’s life as an artist, with shots of Groucho Marx to Chanel and Shrimpton and everyone in between.

After high school, Mr. Avedon went onto the photography department of the US Merchant Marine. In 1951-1965, he worked as a staff photographer at Harper’s Bazaar, then at Vogue from 1966-1988. His reuniting publication with Mr. Baldwin was the story of the early Civil Rights Movement “Nothing Personal in 1964.

In 1992, Mr. Avedon became the staff photographer at the New Yorker.

At this point, I can’t help myself. I have to brag that in my younger career, I worked with a ballet, and I traveled to Milan where I met Nureyev. And of course, I have always longed to have the money to buy Richard Avedon’s photographic book about the renowned dancer of 1963.

Now, when you have such a book by this level of photographer, value depends on the publisher. Various publishers picked it up, and the highest values are paid for the signed limited edition first edition, which was produced for Mr. Avedon’s show at the Whitney, who did a 1995 retrospective of his career. And he signed only 160 of those books.

That boxed set had a special second book in the boxed set, which included photos of Jean Shrimpton and Jasper Johns (Paris 1970). These have a white embossed slip case and are signed by Mr. Avedon.

These sell from $6,500 to $4,000 depending on condition and I bet sometimes more.

The book I think J.C. has, is in a glassine protective cover, appears to be fairly coffee table-sized. But Taschen published a SUMO-sized version at 50 inches by 70 inches, which can sell for a couple of thousands especially if it is Taschen’s first edition. The average price for the SUMO Taschen is $2,590.

Now if J.C.’s book is 14.5 by 12 by 2.5 inches, it is the first edition by Randall House New York 1993. It may sell in pristine shape for $1,800. The price declines based on condition to the bottom average condition at $300.

But still, what a treasure. Not only is the book a treasure, but it marks a period in which the very visual amongst us collected books of photography. I think that books are a dying art, but that like all dying arts, they will resurrect like the phoenix.

