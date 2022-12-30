‘Avatar’ sequel still tops box office

“Avatar: The Way of Water” continues to ride the wave of success at the box office.
The movie topped the box office again, this time grossing $64 million.
Opening in second place was the animated sequel “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” with Antonio Banderas back as the voice of the swashbuckling cat.
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” opened in third place with $4.8 million.
“Babylon,” a movie about early Hollywood, made its debut in fourth place with $3.6 million.
“Violent Night” dropped to fifth place with $3.5 million.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” fell to sixth place with a gross of $3.5 million.
‘“The Whale,” about a reclusive English teacher attempting to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, rose to seventh place from 14th with $1 million.
“The Fablemans” slipped to eighth place with $750,000.
“The Menu,” a horror thriller, dropped to ninth place with $680,000.
