‘Avatar’ sequel still tops box office

2OTH CENTURY STUDIOS

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is a popular sequel.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” continues to ride the wave of success at the box office.

The movie topped the box office again, this time grossing $64 million.

Opening in second place was the animated sequel “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” with Antonio Banderas back as the voice of the swashbuckling cat.

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” opened in third place with $4.8 million.

“Babylon,” a movie about early Hollywood, made its debut in fourth place with $3.6 million.

“Violent Night” dropped to fifth place with $3.5 million.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” fell to sixth place with a gross of $3.5 million.

‘“The Whale,” about a reclusive English teacher attempting to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, rose to seventh place from 14th with $1 million.

“The Fablemans” slipped to eighth place with $750,000.

“The Menu,” a horror thriller, dropped to ninth place with $680,000.

