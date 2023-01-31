‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ among history’s highest-grossing movies

After earning $2 billion at box offices around the world, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is now the fourth highest-grossing film of all time.

That means director James Cameron now has three movies in the top five. The other two are the original “Avatar” movie, the highest grossing film of all time with $2.923 billion, and “Titanic,” the No. 3 film with $2.195 billion. The No. 2 film is “Avengers: Endgame,” with $2.799 billion. No. 5 is “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” with $2.071 billion.

Last weekend, the “Avatar” sequel topped the North American box office again, grossing $15.7 million.

Still in second place was another sequel, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” The animated movie, starring Antonio Banderas as the voice of the swashbuckling cat, earned $10.6 million at the box office.

“A Man Called Otto,” starring Tom Hanks as a curmudgeon with friendly neighbors, jumped to third place from fifth with a gross of $6.75 million.

Dropping to fourth place from third was the sci-fi/horror thriller “M3GAN,” about a robotic doll. The film grossed $6.37million.

The spy thriller “Panthaan” opened in fifth place with $5.94 million.

“Missing,” the story about a missing mother, fell to sixth place from fourth with $5.68 million.

“Plane,” which stars Gerard Butler as a pilot who’s forced to land his commercial plane during a storm, dropped to seventh place from sixth with $3.83 million.

Opening in eighth place was the horror/sci-fi movie “Infinity Pool.” It grossed $2.72 million.

“Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” opened in ninth place with $2.36 million.

“The Wandering Earth II” placed 10th with $1.36 million.

email: dmason@newspress.com