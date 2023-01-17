‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ still No. 1 at the box office

The wave of success continues for “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

The movie was No. 1 again last weekend, grossing $31.1 million.

Remaining in second place was the sci-fi/horror thriller “M3GAN,” about a robotic doll. The film grossed $17.9 million.

Still in third place was “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” The sequel picked up $13.4 million at the box office.

“A Man Called Otto,” starring Tom Hanks as a curmudgeon with friendly neighbors, remained in fourth place with a gross of $12.6 million.

“Plane,” which stars Gerard Butler as a pilot who’s forced to land his commercial plane during a storm, opened in fifth place with $10 million.

Opening in sixth place was the remake of the comedy “House Party” with $3.8 million.

Falling to seventh place from fifth was “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The Marvel Studios sequel grossed $2.2 million.

“The Whale,” starring Brendan Fraser as a reclusive English teacher trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter, dropped to eighth place from seventh with $1.45 million.

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” fell to ninth place from sixth with $1.1 million.

Opening in 10th place was “Waltair Veerayya,” the story of a fisherman and his friend, with $1.08 million.

