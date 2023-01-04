‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ still No. 1 at the box office

2OTH CENTURY STUDIOS

“Avatar: The Way of Water” continues its wave of success with another weekend as the highest-grossing film at the box office.

This time, the sequel grossed $66.8 million.

Opening in second place was another sequel, this one an animated film starring the voice of Antonio Banderas in the title role: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” The film grossed $16.8 million.

Jumping to third place from sixth was “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The Marvel Studios sequel grossed $4.83 million.

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” dropped from third place to fourth with $4 million.

“Babylon,” a look at old Hollywood, slipped from fourth place to fifth with $2.6 million.

“Violent Night” dropped from fifth place to sixth with $2.1 million.

“The Whale,” starring Brendan Fraser as a reclusive English teacher trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter, remained in seventh place with $1.37 million.

“The Menu,” a horror thriller, rose from ninth place to eighth. It grossed $1.11 million.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” dropped from eighth place to ninth with $1.03 million.

The animated “Strange World” remained in 10th place with a gross of $513,000.

