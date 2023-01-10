Avatar: The Way of Water’ still rules the box office

2OTH CENTURY STUDIOS

“Avatar: The Way of Water” grossed $45 million last weekend.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is still making a big splash at the box office.

The movie was No. 1 again last weekend, grossing $45 million.

Opening in second place was the sci-fi/horror thriller “M3GAN,” about a robotic doll. The film grossed $30.2 million.

Dropping from second place to third was “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” The sequel picked up $13.1 million at the box office.

“A Man Called Otto,” starring Tom Hanks as a curmudgeon with friendly neighbors, leaped to fourth place from 18th with a gross of $4.2 million.

Falling to fifth place from third was “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The Marvel Studios sequel grossed 3.4 million.

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” dropped from fourth place to sixth with $2.4 million.

“The Whale,” starring Brendan Fraser as a reclusive English teacher trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter, remained in seventh place with $1.54 million.

“Babylon,” a look at old Hollywood and its decadence and turmoil, fell from fifth place to eighth with $1.43 million.

“Violent Night” dropped from sixth place to ninth with $741,000.

“The Menu,” a horror thriller, dropped from eighth place to 10th. It grossed $713,000.

