‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ tops box office — again

"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed $20 million last weekend.



“Avatar: The Way of Water” remains the No.1 movie at the box office.

Last weekend, the popular sequel grossed $20 million.

Hopping up to second place from third was “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” The sequel picked up $11.5 million at the box office.

Dropping to third place from second was the sci-fi/horror thriller “M3GAN,” about a robotic doll. The film grossed $9.8 million.

“Missing,” the story about a missing mother, opened in fourth place with $9.3 million.

“A Man Called Otto,” starring Tom Hanks as a curmudgeon with friendly neighbors, dropped to fifth place from fourth with a gross of $9 million.

“Plane,” which stars Gerard Butler as a pilot who’s forced to land his commercial plane during a storm, dropped to sixth place from fifth with $5.25 million.

Placing seventh was the remake of the comedy “House Party” with $1.78 million.

Opening in eighth place was “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond.” The anime film, which is about a murdered corporate worker who is reincarnated as a slime monster, grossed $1.46 million.

“The Whale,” starring Brendan Fraser as a reclusive English teacher trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter, placed ninth with $1.28 million.

And placing 10th was“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The Marvel Studios sequel grossed $1.26 million.

