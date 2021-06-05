Home Local Avengers, assemble!
Local

Avengers, assemble!

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
RICHARD HARBAUGH/DISNEYLAND RESORT PHOTOS
Fans got into the action when Avengers Campus opened Friday at Disney California Adventure. The Anaheim park’s new land is a place where guests can team up with the Avengers and their allies; sling webs with Spider-Man; taste-test inventive foods; and otherwise celebrate a galaxy full of heroes. Among them is the new Captain America, who welcomed guests Friday.
