Avengers, assemble!

Avengers Campus will open June 4 at Disney California Adventure.

Spider-Man will swing into action, Doctor Strange will perform his magic and Captain America will save the day at the Avengers’ new headquarters.

Avengers Campus, a new land, will open June 4 inside the Anaheim park. (Both Disney California Adventure and neighboring Disneyland will reopen April 30 with limited capacity for California residents.)

“We are so excited to soon welcome our guests to Avengers Campus, our first land dedicated to superheroes,” said Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort. “Here our cast members will unite to help guests of all ages find their superpowers and create special memories.”

You’ll get a new perspective on food at the campus’ Pym Test Kitchen, which takes dishes to new sizes.

For example, guests will get to see Spider-Man swing above rooftops with acrobatic feats, according to a Disney news release.

In addition, guests will be able to sling their own webs with the new family-friendly attraction, Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. It will feature Tom Holland, who has starred as Spider-Man in the recent Marvel Studios movies.

And guests will continue to scream with delight on Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission Breakout!, the drop tower attraction that succeeded Tower of Terror in 2017. It’s now part of Avengers Campus, which was built next to the tower.

The campus also features the Avengers Headquarters, where fans can meet Captain America, Black Panther and Black Widow. It’s also here they’ll see Spider-Man flipping 60 or so feet in the air above the rooftop of the WEB building. New recruits also may encounter Iron Man in his new armor, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and The Wasp, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor.

Guests will find the latest gadgets at the WEB Suppliers store.

And recruits can train with Black Panther’s loyal bodyguards, the Dora Milaje, and their leader, Okoye.

Some of the heroes are making their first appearance at the Disneyland Resort.

The Avengers Campus will also feature the Ancient Sanctum, where Doctor Strange will train recruits in the mystic arts.

In addition to attractions, Avengers Campus will offer a variety of restaurants.

Pym Test Kitchen uses the same principles as the Pym Particles used by the Ant-Man and The Wasp. The restaurant will feature dishes at unusual sizes. Don’t be surprised when you see the giant soda cans and condiment bottles as eye-catching art.

Adjacent to the Pym Test Kitchen is the Pym Tasting Lab, where guests can order a craft beer.

Another restaurant is Shawarma Palace, where you can find the Avengers’ favorite food. Fans will remember that the exhausted Avengers took Tony Stark up on his offer to try the food at “the shawarma joint” about two blocks from the battle zone in “Marvel’s Avengers” (2012).

And diners can check out Terran Treats, a food cart near Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout! The treats include churro spirals with unique flavors. That sounds appropriate for fans ready to venture into outer space.

