Avengers campus opens

Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther and other superheroes officially have a home of their own. The Marvel Comics heroes are appearing at the Avengers Campus, which opened today at Disney California Adventure. A dedication, which featured Paul Rudd (aka the Antman), took place Wednesday night at the Anaheim park. The dedication also involved Anthony Mackie of the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and “Iron Man” director and actor Jon Favreau, as well as Disney CEO Bob Chapek. For more information, go to disneyland.disney.go.com.
