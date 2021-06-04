Avengers campus opens

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail DISNEY PHOTOSpider-Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther and other superheroes officially have a home of their own. The Marvel Comics heroes are appearing at the Avengers Campus, which opened today at Disney California Adventure. A dedication, which featured Paul Rudd (aka the Antman), took place Wednesday night at the Anaheim park. The dedication also involved Anthony Mackie of the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and “Iron Man” director and actor Jon Favreau, as well as Disney CEO Bob Chapek. For more information, go to disneyland.disney.go.com. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post SPORTS ROUNDUP : Golfers place at CIF championships next post Santa Maria schools present talent show Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.