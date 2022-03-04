Average gas price hovers around $5 a gallon as Russian invasion continues

Oil prices spiked again Thursday morning after a new round of sanctions was announced against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

And the average price of gas has approached $5 a gallon in Santa Barbara County and went to $5 or more in Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

The White House Wednesday announced it was banning the export of specific refining technologies with new export curbs targeting Russia’s oil refining sector. That makes it more difficult for Russia to modernize these refineries.

Expansive export restrictions are targeting Belarus, as well, according to a report by Reuters.

“The United States will take actions to hold Belarus accountable for enabling (Vladimir) Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, weaken the Russian defense sector and its military power for years to come, target Russia’s most important sources of wealth, and ban Russian airlines from U.S. airspace,” the White House told Reuters.

Following this new round of sanctions, Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, rose to almost $120 a barrel, which is the highest it has seen in 10 years, before it dropped down to $112.75 a barrel.

The 31-member nations of the International Energy Agency decided to release oil from emergency stockpiles.

“Markets dismissed the notion that 60 million barrels of strategic reserves released will be consequential to the risks of Russian supply being jeopardized. Russia pumps more than that in just six days,” Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank told CBS. The current national average price of gas is $3.61 a gallon, up 26 cents from February and roughly a dollar from a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

Prices continue to rise in California, which has consistently stayed above the national average. AAA on Thursday said the state’s average price was $4.940.

In Santa Barbara County, the average price was $4.939 a gallon.

The average price in Ventura County was $5 a gallon. In San Luis Obispo County, it was $5.111 a gallon.

On Thursday, San Francisco became the first U.S. city to break the average of $5 per gallon of gas, tweeted aid Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows,” Mr. De Haan said in a press release on Monday. “That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future.

“In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we’re also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day,” the analyst said. “It’s simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon,”

It looks as if gas prices are only going to continue to rise, according to experts. “Unfortunately, I think crude oil prices, and, therefore, gasoline prices are going to keep rising until one of two things happens,” Bob McNally, president of the Rapidian Energy Group, told PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham.

But CBS News reported, “Fortunately, the shock to energy prices is hitting when the U.S. economic recovery is on relatively solid footing, with many states removing restrictions on activity as vaccination rates increase and COVID cases decline, and labor markets displaying notable resiliency in the face of the delta and omicron variants.”

