AVILA, Ann Perez

Ann Perez Avila, “Ma”, 91, died September 20, 2020 at her home in Santa Barbara, California surrounded by her loving family. She was a proud first-generation American, born in Oxnard, California on November 29, 1928 to parents, Antonio Perez and Maria de Jesus Gonzalez from the state of Jalisco, Mexico. Her siblings were Sal, Lupe (deceased), Mina (deceased), Joel, Nena (deceased), and Sarah. Ann attended kindergarten in Ventura, then continued at Montecito Union School. Her mother moved the family to Santa Barbara, where she attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School for a short time, followed by Lincoln School, Santa Barbara Junior High School, and Santa Barbara High School, graduating in 1946.

Ann married the love of her life, Alvaro Avila, on August 2, 1947. They briefly moved to Oakland but returned to Santa Barbara soon after where they raised their children: Phillip (Gloria), Rebecca (Stephen), Victoria (Robert), Christina (Tommy), Alvaro Jr. (Kelly) and Ana Marie (Stanley). From them, Al and Ann have 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Ann was very proud of her employment history. While in high school, she worked on vacation at the lemon packing house in Santa Barbara. She and her sister, Mina, worked hard to help her mother buy her first house on Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara. She was a bookkeeper for the Santa Barbara Distributing Company and Pepsi Cola Bottling Company. She then worked at a Thrifty’s Drug Store for 12 years as a salesperson. Afterwards, she was a bookkeeper and a checker for Jordano’s, a checker at Smith Food King and Lucky Supermarket, and retired at age 55.

For many years, Ann was very active in several community organizations. She was honored to serve as the treasurer of Native Daughters of Golden West (Tierra de Oro), a Board of Director for Old Spanish Days, a member of Women of the Moose, and a treasurer and newsletter writer for the UFCW Retiree and Travel Club, RSVP (Retired Senior Voluntary Program). She was a treasurer for Ye Ole Gang (a Santa Barbara High School fundraiser), an Inspector for the elections, and helped coordinate the first, second and third Hutash POW-WOW for the Candelaria Indian Center in 1992-94. Ann was also an usher at the Old Mission for several years.

Ann had many hobbies including crocheting, knitting, beading, reading, crossword puzzles, camping, relaxing and enjoying her home with her wonderful husband of 73 years.

A private graveside service will be held with a memorial mass scheduled at a later date.