Award nomination deadline extended

SANTA BARBARA — The Association of Fundraising Professionals Santa Barbara and Ventura counties chapter is seeking award nominations for the virtual National Philanthropic Day 2020 interactive celebration.

The deadline for nominations is Monday. Members of the public are asked to help the chapter identify those who are making an impact through leadership, volunteerism or financial contributions in the following categories: Philanthropist of the Year; Volunteer of the Year; Youth Philanthropist of the Year (for those between the ages of 16 and 23); Professional Fundraiser of the Year; Champion for Social Justice; and Exceptional Adaptability, according to a news release.

One honoree from either Santa Barbara or Ventura counties will be awarded in each category.

The nomination form can be found at https://community.afpglobal.org/afpsbv/events/npd. Two letters of support are also required. Forms and letters can be submitted online at www.afpsbv.org, emailed to npdnominate@gmail.com, or mailed to AFP-SBV NPD Nominations Committee, c/o Visionality, PO Box 23223, Ventura, CA 93002.

The award ceremony will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19.

