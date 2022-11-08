Award-winning violinist to perform at Santa Barbara Music Club concert

COURTESY PHOTO

Sofia Malvinni

The Santa Barbara Music Club will present award-winning violinist Sofia Malvinni at 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at the First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

The free concert is called “Masterworks for Violin Solo.”

Those attending are required to wear masks that cover their mouth and nose, and social distancing will be required.

Ms. Malvinni will perform Bach’s Partita No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004: Eugéne Ysaÿe’s Sonata in D Minor (“Ballade”), Opus 27, No. 3, and two of Niccolò Paganini’s works — Capriccio No. 13 in B-flat Major (“The Devil’s Laugh”) and Capriccio No. 24 in A Minor.

Ms. Malvinni grew up in a musical family. She started violin lessons at age 3 with her mother, a Curtis Institute of Music and UCSB alumna.

She is attending the San Francisco Conservatory of Music as an undergraduate violin major in the studio of Professor Simon James. She plays on a 1741 Guarneri copy by renowned German maker Bernd Dimbauth and is striving to win a competition where she can receive the loan of an old Italian instrument to further her career ambition to be a soloist.

A Santa Barbara Music Club scholarship recipient, Ms. Malvinni has won various prizes and awards, including first place in the 2019 Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation Junior Competition. She is a three-time winner in the Santa Barbara Youth Orchestra Concerto Competition, where she has served as concertmaster for the last four years.

At age 11, she performed the Bach Double Concerto with the Santa Barbara Symphony under the direction of Nir Kabaretti at the Granada Theater.

In May, she was invited by Maestro Kabaretti to play in the first violin section of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

She has performed in numerous masterclasses and received lessons with renowned violinists, including Benjamin Beilman, Martin Beaver, Nathan Cole, Jennifer Koh and Kirill Troussov, and artists such as Eliot Fisk in the U.S. and Europe. She has spent three summers at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria, and was also chosen for a masterclass at the Steinway House in Munich in May 2022.

Ms. Malvinni graduated a year early from Dos Pueblos High School, having fulfilled her degree requirements as a dual enrollment student at SBCC. While in high school,she thrived as a member of the Engineering Academy. She also was a member of the Varsity Girls Soccer team while continuing to play on the Central Coast Academy soccer team.

As a community service, Malvinni has given numerous performances to help bring aid to the people affected by the crisis in Ukraine. She has become an ambassador for Direct Relief and was honored in May for her “extraordinary commitment to the health and lives of people affected by the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in the Ukraine.”

To donate to the fundraiser, mightycause.com/story/Sofiamalvinniforukraine.

