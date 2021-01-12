Award-winning writer to discuss memoir

COURTESY PHOTOS

Author Marcia Meier will discuss “Face, A Memoir” during a Jan. 21 virtual program.

Marcia Meier, an award-winning writer, developmental book editor, writing coach, and publisher of Weeping Willow Books, will discuss her memoir, “Face,” at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 in a virtual program presented by Chaucer’s Books.

“Face” is the story of childhood trauma and abuse, identity and faith.

At age 5, Ms. Meier was hit by a car, losing the left side of her face and eyelid. Over the next 15 years, she underwent 20 surgeries and spent days blinded by bandages, her hands tied to the sides of her hospital bed.

Scarred both physically and emotionally, abused at school, blamed and rejected by her mother, Ms. Meier survived and went on to create a successful life as a journalist, wife and mother.

But at mid-life, her controlled world began to fall apart, and Ms. Meier began a journey into the darkness of her past, her true identity, her deepest beliefs — a spiritual and emotional exploration that resulted in the creation of “Face.”

Ms. Meier is the author of six books, including “Face, A Memoir,” published by Saddle Road Press. A newspaper journalist for nearly 20 years, she has freelanced or written for the Los Angeles Times, the Seattle Times, Arizona Republic, The Writer magazine, Santa Barbara Magazine, The Huffington Post and Thrive Global, among many other publications. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s in fine art in creative writing.

To attend the event, virtually, go to https://zoom.us/j/96222780200.

— Gerry Fall