Awards announced for Solvang parade

CHARLOTTE TERZIAN PHOTO

Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538 won the award for the Best Equestrian Group at the Fourth of July parade in Solvang.

It’s not every day the owner of Solvang Skate Shop jumps over Mayor Mark Infanti.

But that stunt happened Tuesday as part of the Fourth of July parade in Solvang.

The stunt was enough to win the shop the Most Amusing Award.

Here are the other awards for the parade.

Sweepstakes Award: Flat Fender Friends.

Best Use of Parade Theme: Alisal Ranch.

Most Patriotic: Daughters of the American Revolution La Purisima and Refugio Del Cielo, chapters.

Most Original: Hi Way One Hooligans.

Most Unique: Zaca Coffee Co.

Most Creative: Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

Best Band: Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band.

Best Singing Group: Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

Best Singing: Single: Andaluz Santa Cecilia.

Best Family Group: The Urban Clan & “52 Blue,”

Best Church Group: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Best Senior Group: Solvang Senior Center.

Best Animal Group: New Generation Cowgirls.

Best Wagon Group: Summerset Farms.

Best Wagon: Single: Steve Berman’s Mule Wagon with Alice Olla’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Best Automobile Group: Vapor Trail Vettes.

Best Automobile: Single: Michael & Elizabeth Snyder’s 1964 Cadillac de Ville.

Best Automobile: Restored: Paula Albrect’s 1961 Patriotic Corvette.

Best Automobile: Antique: Floyd Keinath’s Ford Model A Coupe.

Best Automobile Antique Group: Santa Maria Model A’s Ford Club.

Best Truck: Tom Davidson’s 1947 Diamond T Truck.

Best Fire Engine: Summerset Farms.

Best Tractor: Linquiti’s 1949 Farmall Cub.

Best Equestrian Group: Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538.

Best Viking Ship: Vikings of Solvang.

Best Color Guard: American Legion Post No. 160.

Best Road Apple Crew: Santa Ynez 4-H Club.

Best Sport Group: Santa Ynez Valley Union High School football team.

Best Walking Group: Garcia Dance Studio.

Best Dancing Group: Vandenberg Space Force Base Jets Gymnastics.

Most Energetic: Gymnastics North.

Best Group for a Cause: Veggie Rescue.

Best School Group: Santa Ynez Valley Union High School water polo team.

Best Youth Group: Santa Ynez 4-H Club.

Best Audience Participation: Bethania Preschool and Afterschool Program.

Best Candy Thrower: Dave Bemis, President, Rotary Club of Los Olivos.

