AWC chapter announces fall campaign

At left, members of the Santa Barbara chapter of the Association for Women in Communications gather for the holiday award event in 2019. At right, 2019 President Carolyn Jabs and 2020 President Lisa Osborn speak to members.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications is awarding prizes to new members who join during its Fall Membership Drive and current members who recruit others to join.

Members who join by Oct. 31 can save up to $75, and prizes will go to the local member who recruits the highest number of new members and the AWC chapter that enrolls the highest number of members.

AWC-SB holds monthly meetings, currently over Zoom, to help women of all ages and in all stages of their careers stay up to date with developments in technology, psychology and ethics of communications.

The organization’s upcoming meeting topics include “Solutions Journalism” being held today, “How to Create a 60-Second ‘Sizzle Reel Video’” on Nov. 4 and its annual holiday party with celebrity guests in December.

Members AWC-SB connect with local communicators, receive free or discounted admission to local chapter events and can take on leadership roles.

The national organization also offers monthly webinars, a national jobs board, Clarion Awards and affinity program discounts on items from office supplies to pet insurance.

AWC-SB’s signature is the Women of Achievement Awards, which honors local women who use communication for the good of the community.

For more information about membership, visit awcsb.org or send questions to membership@awcsb.org.

