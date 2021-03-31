AWC-SB announces awards

Luz Reyes-Martin, executive director of public affairs and communications at Santa Barbara City College, and Barbara Ben-Horin, former CEO of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, will be honored by the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications at the 13th annual Women of Achievement Awards presented by Women Connect4Good.

The honorees will receive their awards at noon April 30. The Zoom even will be emceed by previous Woman of Achievement recipient Starshine Roshell.

“So many people tell me they look forward to this annual luncheon. It’s a fun chance to catch up with friends and celebrate the accomplishments of our honorees,” AWC-SB President Lisa Osborn said in a news release. “While we look forward to a time when we can see each other in person, a virtual event has a silver lining because we can make it available at no cost to anyone who wants to join us. These are inspiring women, and we could all use a little inspiration right now.”

To receive a link to attend and a PDF program, register at awcsb.org.

— Gerry Fall