AWC-SB to present awards to Monica Kunz and others

The 2022 AWC Chapter Star Award is going to Monica Kunz.

Monica Kunz, a digital design and marketing professional, recently was named the winner of the 2022 AWC Chapter Star Award from the Santa Barbara chapter of the Association for Women in Communications.

She is among the award recipients who will be honored during AWC-SB’s holiday party at 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at Villa Wine Bar, 618 Anacapa St., Suite 1867, Santa Barbara.

For several years, Ms. Kunz has designed and created all of the

marketing and branding materials for the AWC-SB Women of Achievement Awards.

She also creates colorful display ads for the group’s monthly events.

“Monica has a keen eye for design and branding. For years she has

generously shared her talents with our AWC-SB members and the greater

community,” said Lisa Osborn, president of AWC-SB.

In addition to serving AWC-SB, Ms. Kunz is a passionate supporter of

environmental justice and women’s reproductive rights, serving as co-chair of this year’s Birds & Bees Bash, a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of

California Central Coast.

Ms. Kunz, along with AWC-SB board members Leslie Dinaberg, Joan Tapper and Erica Schweitzer, are also recipients of the AWC Teamwork Award, for their efforts to produce innovative programs and social media/promotional materials for the chapter’s monthly events.

“This team’s dedication to producing powerful events with

compelling graphics and promotion elements made our chapter shine brightly all year long,” said Ms. Osborn. “I am thankful to have such a strong team of dedicated communications professionals on our board of directors.”

In addition to the organizational honors, two AWC-SB members recently received the 2022 AWC Clarion Awards. Judith Smith-Meyer with Foodbank of Santa Barbara County was awarded

a Clarion (Public Relations Annual Report). Bonnie Carroll of Bonnie Carroll’s Life Bites News was also awarded a Clarion (Successful Aging Newspaper).

In addition to these national awards, Lauren Bianchi Klemann is the 2022 Member of the Year, and AWC-SB founder Lois Phillips will present her annual award to recognize an outstanding communicator.

