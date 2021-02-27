AWC to host poetry discussion

SANTA BARBARA — The local chapter of the Association for Women in Communications is holding a virtual event March 3 called “The Power of Poetry for Communicators and Professionals.”

Inspired by Amanda Gorman’s poetic debut at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, the local AWC chapter is hosting this event to discuss what professional communicators can learn from poetry. Two Santa Barbara poets, Melinda Palacio and Kundai Chikowero, will be speaking during the event.

Leading up to the program, attendees are invited to write a haiku describing themselves. At the meeting, they will be given the opportunity to share their haiku and hear others during a breakout session.

AWC members can attend this event for free. Nonmembers can purchase tickets and register for the event at womcom.org under the events tab.

— Madison Hirneisen